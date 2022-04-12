News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who Is This Actress?

Who Is This Actress?

By Rediff Movies
April 12, 2022 16:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rakul flies to Delhi... Athiya glows... Tara goes on a drive...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: That's Sairat's Rinku Rajguru getting her dose of Vitamin D.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rinku Rajguru/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rakul Singh flies her film Runway 34 to Delhi, writing: 'Capt Tanya ready to take off !!'
You can watch her pilot avatar in the film when it releases on April 29.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy wears the perfect summer dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty glows!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria goes for a drive.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vidya Balan shows off her beautiful sari.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Abhishek Bachchan feels, 'We all need somebody to lean on.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tisca Chopra takes in the view in Varanasi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

 

 

IMAGE: Radhika Apte shares a throwback pic from the sets of her film Parched.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Alia-Ranbir's Sangeet Playlist
Alia-Ranbir's Sangeet Playlist
Bollywood's Beautiful Bombay Weddings
Bollywood's Beautiful Bombay Weddings
'Awards are like ice cream to me!'
'Awards are like ice cream to me!'
Crisis-hit Lanka announces default on foreign debt
Crisis-hit Lanka announces default on foreign debt
Experts pitch for use of facemask to meet XE risk
Experts pitch for use of facemask to meet XE risk
When A Child 'Shot' Putin
When A Child 'Shot' Putin
All tourists rescued from ropeway after 40-hr op
All tourists rescued from ropeway after 40-hr op

More like this

Who is KISSING Rakhi Sawant?

Who is KISSING Rakhi Sawant?

Tara-Tiger Promote Heropanti 2

Tara-Tiger Promote Heropanti 2

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances