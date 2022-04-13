Alia's brother: 'Shaadi is on April 14'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayan Mukerji/ Instagram

Rahul Bhatt, Alia Bhatt's brother, is in a quandary.

A Web site and television channel quoted him saying Alia's wedding with Ranbir Kapoor has been postponed from April 14 to April 20 due to security reasons.

But Rahul insists he has not spoken to anyone about any change in the wedding date.

Sounding utterly frazzled, he tells Subhash K Jha, "It is fake news at its fakest."

"Ever since this fabricated interview of mine came out on April 11, I have been bombarded with calls and messages from every Web site and newspaper. My life has become a living hell. I have switched off my phone and I'm calling you from a secondary number," says Rhul.

Rahul wants to reiterate that Alia's wedding date has not changed.

"The shaadi is on April 14," he says. "I have never said it has been moved forward. What kind of journalism is this? How can they put words in my mouth? I keep away from the media completely. Now when my sister is getting married and I am naturally excited about it, I came out of my shell to express my joy only to be kicked back in my shell by such fabricated reports that quote me on something that I never said."

Rahul says he is being tempted with big offers for exclusives from the wedding.

"They have told me to send photographs from the wedding. I have clearly told them that no photographs will be allowed at the wedding. But they aren't listening. It's as if they can't hear anything."

"They are understandably very upset," Rahul says about his family. "It is very embarrassing for me. Here I was preparing my outfits for the celebrations, when this has happened to take away from my happiness."

"Everyone has a family. They should know how important a daughter's wedding is. Please leave us alone."