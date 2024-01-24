News
Rajkummar-Patralekhaa Go On A Date

Rajkummar-Patralekhaa Go On A Date

January 24, 2024 13:18 IST
Manushi daydreams... Pooja visits Udupi... Karishma enjoys water sports...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

'Chilling at my favourite cafe in Shillong, #CherryBeanCafe. The beautiful cafe in the bustling city centre. Your home away from home,' posts Rajkummar Rao, sharing a picture with Patralekhaa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar is 'daydreaming' in Amman, Jordan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde rocks a half sari in Udupi, Karnataka.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Haydon/Instagram

What's Lisa Haydon doing in Hong Kong?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna shows off her curves from Aquaventure, Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

And then, there's some more!

Amyra Dastur enjoys 'sunsets and silhouettes' in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Did Sara Ali Khan pray for father Saif Ali Khan's quick recovery at the Grishneshwar temple in Aurangabad?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram

Aparshakti Khurana gives his wife Aakriti Ahuja a birthday kiss in Melbourne.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

'When your baby girl takes you to New York .. it hits a different spot,' says Maheep Kapoor, sharing a picture with daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

Fresh from the success of Merry Christmas, daddy Sanjay Kapoor adds: 'Next is my turn to go with her.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma enjoys bike rides in Bangalore.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

'Getting ready to go skiing? No no... Just a walk in the ice and snow for now I think ! This is called a 'landing' -- when you are able to get directly off the ship onto the land and don't need to get into the zodiac,' says Soni Razdan, who is on an Antarctic Cruise.

