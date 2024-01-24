News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Laapataa Ladies Trailer: Kiran-Aamir Give Us A Treat

Laapataa Ladies Trailer: Kiran-Aamir Give Us A Treat

By MAYUR SANAP
January 24, 2024 17:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Is this a shot at patriarchy under the classic tale of mistaken identities? Or a humorous coming-of-age feminist tale as seen in last year’s Barbie, wonders Mayur Sanap.

The creative forces of Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan come together in their new feature, Laapataa Ladies, which marks Kiran's return to directing 13 years after Dhobi Ghat.

After making waves at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, there's excitement already what the film is all about.

 

 

Set in rural India, Laapataa Ladies explores a comedy of errors that unfolds when two young brides get swapped in a train.

The little over two minute trailer opens with an amusing scene where a young bride, whose face is concealed with ghoongat, arrives at her husband's home, only to shock her in-laws that she is not their bahu.

'Chachi ki badli ho gayi (Aunty has changed),' a kid screams, which sets the tone for this rib-tickling tale.

The hapless husband, played by Jamtar fame Sparsh Shrivastava, reaches out to Ravi Kishan's local inspector, who is equally puzzled and curious about this bizarre fiasco.

What is instantly likable about the trailer is its lightweight premise and characters that are played perfectly by a relatively unknown cast.

The most recognisable face here is Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan, whom we haven't seen in a Hindi film in a long time. He looks at ease playing a fun character and takes the cake with his comic one-liners.

 

Kiran showcases the texture of rural hinterland with zany humour, and the regional language that we hear in the trailer adds to the authenticity.

The trailer definitely gives us a feeling there's more to this story than meets the eye.

Is this a shot at patriarchy under the classic tale of mistaken identities? Or a humorous coming-of-age feminist tale as seen in last year's Barbie?

We will have to wait until the actual film comes out.

For now, the young cast looks promising. The coming-of-age story feels fresh!

With Kiran-Aamir's creative brains at work, there is no doubt that this will be a perfect feel-good treat.

Laapataa Ladies to be found in cinemas on March 1.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP
COMMENT
Print this article
Kiran Rao Has Made A WOW Film!
Kiran Rao Has Made A WOW Film!
'Emotion is missing in today's times'
'Emotion is missing in today's times'
'Happy film-makers are rediscovering me'
'Happy film-makers are rediscovering me'
EVMs can be hacked because ...., claims Digvijaya
EVMs can be hacked because ...., claims Digvijaya
The Englishmen Who Want To Win In India
The Englishmen Who Want To Win In India
How Ram mandir is a true amalgamation of India
How Ram mandir is a true amalgamation of India
Sensex surges 690 points to reclaim 71K
Sensex surges 690 points to reclaim 71K

More like this

More Fun Moments From Ira-Nupur's Wedding

More Fun Moments From Ira-Nupur's Wedding

A Memorable Dinner With Aamir Khan

A Memorable Dinner With Aamir Khan

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances