IMAGE: Pearl V Puri is set to make his film debut in Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru's Yaariyan 2. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Pearl V Puri/Instagram

Ever since Pearl V Puri broke onto the television scene, audiences have been drawn to him for his charming screen presence.

Making his transition into films was a natural progression for the TV heart-throb.

After a long wait, Pearl is set to make his big screen debut with Yaariyan 2. And he didn't even need to audition for it!

In an interview in 2016, you said that you would like to make your foray into Bollywood. Now that it is finally happening after many years, what's your state of mind?

I am nervous.

I'm also really happy that something I wished for is finally coming through.

Simultaneously, there's a continuous prayer going in my head that it should work.

I have given my blood and sweat. I worked really hard for it.

I've been working since 2013. Every day I go to work, I feel that this is the first and the last day at work, so I give my 100 per cent in every shot. And this matters to me because the amount of love I'm getting from fans is insane.

I can give back my love to them with entertainment -- be it a smile on their face, or that emotion which I am performing in a particular scene.

You have been a television star for so many years, do you see acting in films as a next big step in your career?

See, there are certain labels that I don't believe in, like TV actor or film actor...

An actor is an actor. What matters is the craft. The craft should take you ahead.

If you're good at it, people will come and take you. If you're not good at it, you're not doing justice to it.

I am not the best looking man or the best actor. There are many people out there who work harder to try to get where I am. Whatever I am today, it is just a blessing.

IMAGE: Pearl with Divya Khosla and Meezaan Jafri in Yaariyan 2.

Were you actively trying to get into films while working in TV?

Yes, it was my ambition even before I started off with TV. But I was not trying for films throughout the TV phase because there was just no time for it.

I was not even thinking of it while I was shooting because every morning I had to get up and go for the shoot. I just slept for three hours and then go back to work. As an actor, I was getting to try everything but the job was very monotonous.

There is no time to think about doing anything else because your entire year is blocked.

There was a point when I thought this is it, now I should move on. Moving on doesn't mean TV is smaller and films are bigger. Moving on means trying something different.

I'm really happy now because in films, you don't have to rush things. We get time to polish our craft and get better as actors.

Is it a struggle to shed the tag of TV star when you do films?

For me, star is nothing, yaar. It's really about the love you are receive from the people.

While I was in TV, I was getting that kind of love. Now I've started doing films, I'm getting the same kind of love.

I feel I am Pearl V Puri wherever I stand. There's no tag to it.

In whatever medium I perform, I'm an actor and then try to perform the best and give my 100 per cent.

IMAGE: Pearl with Directors Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao and co-star Divya Khosla. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pearl V Puri/Instagram

How did Yaariyan 2 happen?

All thanks to Bhushanji (Kumar, T-Series CEO).

I got a call from Vinay sir (Sapru, who is co-directing the film with Radhika Rao).

He said there's a script for you, baccha, which I want you to hear. I went and heard the script from Radhika ma'am. During the entire narration, I was either smiling or crying.

By the end it, I didn't know which character they were offering, but I was praying in my head that it was the character of Bajrang. And that's what I got.

Bajrang has a lot of emotions to portray. As an actor, I want to try different things and different emotions. I'm also the narrator of the film.

This particular character has a journey, a lot of emotions, a lot of falls, a lot of ups and downs throughout the film.

Everybody goes through certain emotions in their life. These emotions make you learn. When you fall, you learn. When you go through heartbreak, you learn. These learnings are very important. Audience would connect to my character.

You didn't have to audition for this part?

No. (Smiles)

Now that the films are happening for you, is it goodbye to TV?

There's no goodbye to anything. TV is also a medium. We still go and promote on TV.

During my TV days, I used to ask people what does 4.4 TRP (Television Rating Point) mean. It means how many people are watching that show right now. They said 4 TRP means 16 million people. If 16 million people are watching you, that medium can't be small.

Film is another medium. People go out, chill, and watch you on a 70mm. I respect every medium.

Salmanbhai is still doing Bigg Boss, right?

As an artist, I would want to take time to whatever I'm doing.

Social media has become an integral part of an actor's life. How do you deal with all the female attention that comes your way?

I feel blessed.

Whatever love I get, I feel blessed because I don't know if I deserve that. I'm just trying hard, learning every day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pearl V Puri/Instagram

Yaariyan is basically about friendship. What was the moment in your life that made you realise the importance of friendships?

Friendships are extremely important because there are certain things that you can only share with your friends.

They are typically somewhere around your age and can understand your emotions. So this kind of companionship is very important in life.

Here, in this film, we're showing a bond between cousins, which is very different. I think nobody has touched this topic in Bollywood till late.

After COVID, I feel people have realised the importance of relationships and life. They will relate to these emotions while watching the film even more.