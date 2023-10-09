News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Agastya Won't Play Laxman To Ranbir's Ram

Agastya Won't Play Laxman To Ranbir's Ram

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 09, 2023 12:31 IST
IMAGE: Agastya with his sister, Navya Naveli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Bachchan Nanda/Instagram
 

Scarcely had the casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Telugu star Sai Pallavi as Sita been finalised for Nitesh Tiwari's much-delayed adaptation of the Ramayan, one now hears that the hunt is on for a 'decent and sanskari' actor to play Laxman.

Several A-list actors have already said no, including Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda.

A source close to the development tells Subhash K Jha, "Agastya's hands are full. He has just completed The Archies with Zoya Akhtar and will be deep-diving into Ekkis with Sriram Raghavan. At this stage of his career, he can hardly afford to play second fiddle to another actor."

In fact, several A-listers who have been approached to play Laxman have said the same thing: Why Laxman, why not Ram?

SUBHASH K JHA
