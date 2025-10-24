Ram Charan, Upasana Expecting Twins

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

It's a double celebration at Chiranjeevi's home as his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their second child. According to reports, the couple is expecting twins.

Upasana took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share the happy news as she posted an adorable video from the family's Diwali celebrations, which also coincided with her Seemantham (baby shower).

Posting a video, she wrote, 'This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

In the clip, Upasana is seen dressed in a blue traditional outfit, surrounded by her loved ones who showered her with love, blessings, and gifts.

Ram Charan and their daughter Klin Kaara stood by her side throughout the ceremony.

Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha were also seen posing happily with the couple.

Nagarjuna and his family as well as Venkatesh were the other guests present in the video.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Nayanthara with her husband Vignesh Shivan with their twins, Uyir and Ulag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Upasana and Ram Charan welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara, seen above, in June 2023.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff