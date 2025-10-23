Kantara, To Be Dubbed Into English

'If Kantara has reached out to such a wide audience, it is God's hand guiding me through my work.'

IMAGE: Rishab Shetty in Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 One refuses to slow down its dream run at the box office. Even in its third week, it continues to be the audiences' first choice.

Kantara has raked in more than Rs 850 crore (Rs 8.5 billion) worldwide. Now, to keep the momentum from flagging the film is all set to infuse new life into its content.

From October 31, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 will have an English language version playing across India and worldwide.

Director-Actor Rishab Shetty is determined to not allow the film's impact to slow down.

"When I decided to make Kantara I was not thinking of how far it would reach. It was just something I needed to do. I have grown up in Keradi, the coastal village of Karnataka where the film is set.

"This idea of the Daiva was with me from my childhood. This idea brings together all of society and erases social inequality. I wanted to explore the close relationship between Man and Nature.

"If Kantara has reached out to such a wide audience, it is God's hand guiding me through my work."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff