HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Kantara, To Be Dubbed Into English

Kantara, To Be Dubbed Into English

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 23, 2025 12:06 IST

x

'If Kantara has reached out to such a wide audience, it is God's hand guiding me through my work.'

IMAGE: Rishab Shetty in Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 One refuses to slow down its dream run at the box office. Even in its third week, it continues to be the audiences' first choice.

Kantara has raked in more than Rs 850 crore (Rs 8.5 billion) worldwide. Now, to keep the momentum from flagging the film is all set to infuse new life into its content.

From October 31, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 will have an English language version playing across India and worldwide.

 

Director-Actor Rishab Shetty is determined to not allow the film's impact to slow down.

"When I decided to make Kantara I was not thinking of how far it would reach. It was just something I needed to do. I have grown up in Keradi, the coastal village of Karnataka where the film is set.

"This idea of the Daiva was with me from my childhood. This idea brings together all of society and erases social inequality. I wanted to explore the close relationship between Man and Nature.

"If Kantara has reached out to such a wide audience, it is God's hand guiding me through my work."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Meet The Villain of Kantara
Meet The Villain of Kantara
How Much Rishab Shetty Charged For Kantara!
How Much Rishab Shetty Charged For Kantara!
'I Won't Do Kantara Part 3 Unless...'
'I Won't Do Kantara Part 3 Unless...'
Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Review
Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Review
Meet The Man Behind Kantara
Meet The Man Behind Kantara

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World's 8 Laziest Countries For Walking

webstory image 2

7 Indian Old Timers

webstory image 3

5 Best Air Purifiers For Your Home

VIDEOS

Video: Helipad Sinks As President Murmu's Chopper Lands in Kerala3:34

Video: Helipad Sinks As President Murmu's Chopper Lands...

'Days, if not weeks, away from crisis', Expert warns of imminent defence production crisis3:54

'Days, if not weeks, away from crisis', Expert warns of...

Shilpa Stuns in White Kurta as She Steps Out with Her Family!1:30

Shilpa Stuns in White Kurta as She Steps Out with Her...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO