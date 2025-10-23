HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Raghav Calls Parineeti 'Bestest Mommy In Town'

Raghav Calls Parineeti 'Bestest Mommy In Town'

Source: ANI
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 23, 2025 12:22 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra, who embarked on the chapter of motherhood a few days ago, celebrated her 37th birthday on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Marking her first birthday after giving birth to their son, husband Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha took to Instagram to pen a sweet wish for Pari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

'Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town. What an incredible journey it's been from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy @parineetichopra,' Raghav posted.

Raghav shared pictures in which Parineeti with her baby bump.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Pari also received warm birthday wishes from her first cousin in the US, one Priyanka Chopra.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a collage of pictures with Pari, saying, 'Happy Birthhday Tisha! This birthday month brought you the most precious gift, and I can't wait to see all the joy and love he brings into your life!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

On October 19, Pari and Raghav announced the arrival of their son via a joint note.

They posted a sweet note which read, 'He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Deepika-Ranveer's Daughter Dua Is So Cute!
Deepika-Ranveer's Daughter Dua Is So Cute!
Suhana, Shilpa, Bipasha: Ladies In Red
Suhana, Shilpa, Bipasha: Ladies In Red
Kiara-Sidharth Celebrate Diwali
Kiara-Sidharth Celebrate Diwali
How Bollywood Children Celebrated Diwali
How Bollywood Children Celebrated Diwali
What Are Parineeti, Raghav Praying For?
What Are Parineeti, Raghav Praying For?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World's 8 Laziest Countries For Walking

webstory image 2

7 Indian Old Timers

webstory image 3

5 Best Air Purifiers For Your Home

VIDEOS

'Days, if not weeks, away from crisis', Expert warns of imminent defence production crisis3:54

'Days, if not weeks, away from crisis', Expert warns of...

Fans Go Crazy as Rashmika, Ayushmann Make a Surprise Theatre Visit!1:51

Fans Go Crazy as Rashmika, Ayushmann Make a Surprise...

'India would stop buying Russian oil by end of year': Trump1:14

'India would stop buying Russian oil by end of year': Trump

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO