Raghav Calls Parineeti 'Bestest Mommy In Town'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra, who embarked on the chapter of motherhood a few days ago, celebrated her 37th birthday on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Marking her first birthday after giving birth to their son, husband Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha took to Instagram to pen a sweet wish for Pari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

'Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town. What an incredible journey it's been from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy @parineetichopra,' Raghav posted.

Raghav shared pictures in which Parineeti with her baby bump.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Pari also received warm birthday wishes from her first cousin in the US, one Priyanka Chopra.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a collage of pictures with Pari, saying, 'Happy Birthhday Tisha! This birthday month brought you the most precious gift, and I can't wait to see all the joy and love he brings into your life!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

On October 19, Pari and Raghav announced the arrival of their son via a joint note.

They posted a sweet note which read, 'He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff