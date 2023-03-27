News
Rediff.com  » Movies » The AMAZING Life of Ram Charan

The AMAZING Life of Ram Charan

By NAMRATA THAKKER
March 27, 2023 12:56 IST
From representing India at the Oscars to expecting his first child with wife Upasana Kamineni, it’s been a fantastic year for Ram Charan.

On his 38th birthday on March 27, Namrata Thakker looks at his AMAZING life through his Instagram feed.

 

Holidaying with his gorgeous wife Upasana in Japan.

 

Jr NTR, Ram Charan and their RRR director SS Rajamouli document their red carpet moment at the Oscars.

 

Having a fan boy moment as he meets one of his favourite American filmmakers, JJ Abrams.

 

Turning on his work mode!

 

Life father, life son.

Ram Charan with his daddy dearest, superstar Chiranjeevi.

 

Ram Charan with his wife and parents make a perfect family portrait.

 

Backstage bromance with his RRR co-star Jr NTR.

 

Sharing a light moment with SS Rajamouli while shooting for RRR.

 

Throwback to shaking a leg with Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati at a promotional event for Dabangg 3.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ram Charan and Jr NTR/Instagram

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
