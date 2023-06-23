News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Girl

Meet Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Girl

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 23, 2023 19:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela gave the world a glimpse of their newborn baby girl, as they stepped out of the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

The Mega Princess, as she's being called, was born on June 20.

Apollo Hospitals, of which Upasana is the Vice Chairperson, was lit up in pink to welcome the little girl. Upasana is the daughter of Shobana Kamineni, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.

 

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

It's a happy time for the family, as Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi shared recently, thanks to Ram Charan's success in his career (after his film RRR got an Oscar award for Best Song), and nephew Varun Tej's engagement.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Upasana's Comfortable Maternity Style
Upasana's Comfortable Maternity Style
Ram Charan Takes Wife For A Babymoon
Ram Charan Takes Wife For A Babymoon
PIX: Ram Charan Teja's grand wedding reception
PIX: Ram Charan Teja's grand wedding reception
When Modi wished he could sing like...
When Modi wished he could sing like...
MotoGP revs up for Bharat edition
MotoGP revs up for Bharat edition
Saini to miss July county stint
Saini to miss July county stint
TN woman bus driver quits over ticketing Kanimozhi
TN woman bus driver quits over ticketing Kanimozhi

More like this

Varun Tej, Lavanya Get Engaged

Varun Tej, Lavanya Get Engaged

At Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Shower

At Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Shower

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances