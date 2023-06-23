Meet Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Girl

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela gave the world a glimpse of their newborn baby girl, as they stepped out of the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

The Mega Princess, as she's being called, was born on June 20.

Apollo Hospitals, of which Upasana is the Vice Chairperson, was lit up in pink to welcome the little girl. Upasana is the daughter of Shobana Kamineni, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

It's a happy time for the family, as Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi shared recently, thanks to Ram Charan's success in his career (after his film RRR got an Oscar award for Best Song), and nephew Varun Tej's engagement.