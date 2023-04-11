What Salman Has In Common With Yogi

He doesn't need Yogi Adityanath's bulldozer to bring down a structure.

He can just punch and the building falls like a pack of cards.

Dishoom. Dishoom. Dishoom.

Face breaking. Bone cracking. Neck twisting.

Now, put a love tadka. Enter Pooja Hegde to meet this Mel Gibson Braveheart look of Salman Khan.

She mesmerises our bhaijaan who doesn't even know his own name.

But hey, how can she call him her 'bhaijaan'?

So he becomes 'jaan' for her and hence the name, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Now, what does this Bhaijaan do for a living? Who cares?

If it is Bhai and a Jaan, love has to follow. No questions asked.

Only one-liners are allowed.

And it is these one-liners that set Salman apart from the rest of the cast.

'Insaniyat mein hai bada dum, Vande Mataram.'

It doesn't matter whether the dialogue makes sense, but there is an adrenaline rush that Salman's fans crave for and he gives it to them in the trailer.

The only saving grace in the trailer is that the song Naiyo Lagda was not included where Salman was seen doing constipating steps. Watch the song to see what we mean.

Now, there is an interesting story to this movie.

Sajid Nadiadwala was supposed to produce this remake of the Tamil movie Veeram, but he failed to do so.

After back-to-back flops like '83, Bachchhan Paandey and Heropanti, he developed cold feet.

So Salman parted ways with him and decided to produce the film himself.

It appears like Salman may just have an 'Eid' time at the box office.