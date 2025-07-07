Rakul-Jackky Party With...

It was a big birthday bash for Zayed Khan who turned 44 over the weekend, and many of his friends came over to party with him.

Zayed Khan's mum Zarine Khan, wife Malaika Parekh and son Zidaan Khan celebrate with him.

Zayed's sisters arrive. Here is Simone Arora...

Farah Khan Ali with son Azaan Ali...

Sussanne Khan.

Sussanne's boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Rakul Singh twins with husband Jackky Bhagnani.

Dia Mirza and Zayed own the production company, Born Free Entertainment.

Zayed's co-star in his debut film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Esha Deol.

Esha's ex-husband, Bharat Takhtani.

Pragya Jaiswal.

Bina and Talat Aziz.

Manasi Joshi and Rohit Roy.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff