Why Theatres Are Losing To OTT

Why Theatres Are Losing To OTT

By ROSHNI SHEKHAR
July 05, 2025
July 05, 2025 12:34 IST

IMAGE: Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par.

Bollywood is trying out various scripts to lure audiences back to the big screen. This comes as the rising dominance of over-the-top (OTT) platforms makes it difficult for movies to run for long periods on the silver screen, thus hurting the cinema industry.

The latest attempt is by Aamir Khan, who decided to release his film, Sitaare Zameen Par. exclusively in theatres.

The Multiplex Association of India applauded Aamir Khan's decision to release the film exclusively in theatres.

Selling the rights of movies to streaming platforms helps producers recover a certain amount of their invested budget on the film.

 

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava.

While select movies like Chhaava and Raid 2 performed well at the box office, some high profile ones like Salman Khan's Sikandar, Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, and the latest being Sajid Nadiadwala-produced Housefull 5 have failed to attract the desired footfalls and BO numbers.

"Housefull 5 was not successful because the cost of production was too high (around ₹250 crore). It will, at the most, make around ₹170 crore. Still, the film is in loss," said film trade analyst Girish Wankhede.

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in Bhool Chuk Maaf.

In May, the producers (Maddock Films) of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf had suddenly decided to release the movie directly on Amazon Prime Video, which was later released in theatres due to a court order.

This order came after PVR INOX took Maddock Films to court for changing its decision to release the movie in theatres.

The cumulative BO collection for January-May was up by 27 per cent to Rs 4,812 crore (Rs 48.12 billion) compared to the same period last year, according to an Ormax Media report.

These attempts by the industry come at a time when film producers are still in a 'wait-and-watch' mode and are thinking twice before starting to work on movies. This comes as several films have not made money at the box offie. Some have not even recovered their costs.

This situation in the entertainment industry has resulted in various producers teaming up to minimise financial risks. Some are only working on a film project if it has sold its digital rights to streaming platforms, said several industry executives.

ROSHNI SHEKHAR
