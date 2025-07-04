Watch Keerthy's Graveyard Troubles On OTT

From Priyanka Chopra to Kamal Haasan, plenty of adrenaline-packed action to catch on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists all the OTT action.

Uppu Kappurambu

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Quirky drama unfolds in a fictional village in the 1990s when shortage of burial land in the local graveyard ensues in droll attempts at problem-solving in this Keerthy Suresh starrer.

Heads of State

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Idris Elba, John Cena and our very own Priyanka Chopra Jonas headline this political action masala that comes into play when the US president and UK prime minister must put their differences aside and tackle a global conspiracy.

The Old Guard 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Based on a comic book of the same name, the superhero sequel stars Charlize Theron returning as an immortal warrior taking on a deadly threat to her ilk.

The Sandman Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In the second and final season of the series based on Neil Gaiman's comic book, the brooding Dream god embarks on mystifying adventures.

Good Wife

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

After Kajol, it's Priyamani's turn to star in an official remake of The Good Wife series as the wife leaving no stone unturned to protect her husband caught in a scandal by joining a legal firm.

Thug Life

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

The magic of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan combines for Thug Life reviewed as an 'edge-of-the-seat action interspersed with moments of intense, raw emotions of romance, trust and betrayal'.

Kaalidhar Laapata

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Abhishek Bachchan's journey into offbeat roles continues with Kaalidhar Laapata, revolving around a man suffering from memory loss forming a bond with an orphan in this remake of Tamil drama KD.

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Nagesh Kukunoor's The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case examines the search for the killers responsible for murdering the former PM.