HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Watch Keerthy's Graveyard Troubles On OTT

Watch Keerthy's Graveyard Troubles On OTT

By SUKANYA VERMA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 04, 2025 12:10 IST

x

From Priyanka Chopra to Kamal Haasan, plenty of adrenaline-packed action to catch on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists all the OTT action.

 

Uppu Kappurambu
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Quirky drama unfolds in a fictional village in the 1990s when shortage of burial land in the local graveyard ensues in droll attempts at problem-solving in this Keerthy Suresh starrer.

 

Heads of State
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Idris Elba, John Cena and our very own Priyanka Chopra Jonas headline this political action masala that comes into play when the US president and UK prime minister must put their differences aside and tackle a global conspiracy.

 

The Old Guard 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Based on a comic book of the same name, the superhero sequel stars Charlize Theron returning as an immortal warrior taking on a deadly threat to her ilk.

 

The Sandman Season 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

In the second and final season of the series based on Neil Gaiman's comic book, the brooding Dream god embarks on mystifying adventures.

 

Good Wife
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

After Kajol, it's Priyamani's turn to star in an official remake of The Good Wife series as the wife leaving no stone unturned to protect her husband caught in a scandal by joining a legal firm.

 

Thug Life
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

The magic of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan combines for Thug Life reviewed as an 'edge-of-the-seat action interspersed with moments of intense, raw emotions of romance, trust and betrayal'.

 

Kaalidhar Laapata
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi

Abhishek Bachchan's journey into offbeat roles continues with Kaalidhar Laapata, revolving around a man suffering from memory loss forming a bond with an orphan in this remake of Tamil drama KD.

 

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Hindi

Nagesh Kukunoor's The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case examines the search for the killers responsible for murdering the former PM.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'People Love Me As Panchayat's Rinki But...'
'People Love Me As Panchayat's Rinki But...'
10 Retro Songs You Must Listen To
10 Retro Songs You Must Listen To
Ranbir-Yash's Ramayana: All The Details
Ranbir-Yash's Ramayana: All The Details
When Kartik Romanced Ananya In Croatia
When Kartik Romanced Ananya In Croatia
Raaj Kumar's Top 10 Songs
Raaj Kumar's Top 10 Songs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Top Yummy Recipes That Make Use of Cashews

webstory image 2

Global Road Quality Rankings: Who's Leading the Way?

webstory image 3

Nothing Phone 3 Debuts In India Starting ₹79,999

VIDEOS

PM Modi welcomed with Bhojpuri Chautaal in Trinidad and Tobago2:08

PM Modi welcomed with Bhojpuri Chautaal in Trinidad and...

PM Modi lands in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago1:42

PM Modi lands in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Watch: PM welcomed with Bhojpuri 'Chautaal' in Trinidad and Tobago0:58

Watch: PM welcomed with Bhojpuri 'Chautaal' in Trinidad...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD