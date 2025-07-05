Like Sonakshi's Beautiful Nails?

Yami's special treat... Nimrat's peeli dhoop... Parul enjoys the Goan monsoon...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

'Who knew custom nails could be this easy?' asks Sonakshi Sinha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam Dhar/Instagram

Yami Gautam Dhar treats herself to her sister Surilie Gautam Bhatti's delicacy: 'My post workout treat/source of strength -- Surilie's special panjeeri laddoos.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur gives us a 'little bit of peeli dhoop your way mid-monsoon'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

Parul Gulati enjoys the Goan monsoon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma enjoys a wholesome European breakfast.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar 'made fur friends on the sets of #OhoEnthanBaby'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

'Say what you will... Think what you must!! I remain Unshaken & Entirely Myself!! Gracefully bold .. Unapologetically Me. Always & Forever,' writes Urvashi Dholakia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul makes a perfect picture with son Ilai in Chennai.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff