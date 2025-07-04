HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni To Make Telugu Debut

Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni To Make Telugu Debut

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 04, 2025 13:58 IST

x

IMAGE: Harshaali Malhotra in Akhanda 2. Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshaali Malhotra/Instagram

Harshaali Malhotra, best known for playing Munni in the Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, will make her debut in Telugu cinema with Akhanda 2: Thaandavam.

A sequel to the 2021 release Akhanda, it is directed by Boyapati Sreenu and will release on the big screen on September 25. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead.

Malhotra, 17, will play Janani in the film.

 

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Harshaali had made her movie debut in 2015 IN Kabir Khan's blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Before starring in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, she had appeared in the television serials Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha.

Sharing the poster of her new film on Instagram, Harshaali said her character Munni has been a 'feeling, memory and a heartbeat' for her. But she is now ready to return to the screen with a different role.

'Munni was not just a character, she was a feeling, a memory, a heartbeat-something that stayed with you and with me. After all these years, I've held on to your love patiently, silently, and with a heart full of gratitude.

'While you were remembering Munni, I was preparing, learning, growing and becoming. So that one day, when I return, I return not just as that little girl, but as someone ready to feel everything again on screen, with you. And now, I'm finally ready to share her with you. Meet JANANI - a new story, a new emotion, a new chapter of me. From Munni's silence to JANANI's voice, this isn't just my return -- It's ours. She laughs, she dreams, she speaks from the heart, and I've poured my soul into every scene.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Meet the cute girl from Bajrangi Bhaijaan!
Meet the cute girl from Bajrangi Bhaijaan!
Review: Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a solid crowdpleaser
Review: Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a solid crowdpleaser
Review: Salman gets it right in Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Review: Salman gets it right in Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Years On, 10 Facts
Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Years On, 10 Facts
How Bajrangi Bhaijaan subverts ideology
How Bajrangi Bhaijaan subverts ideology

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Lamb Chops: 45-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

9 Top Yummy Recipes That Make Use of Cashews

webstory image 3

Global Road Quality Rankings: Who's Leading the Way?

VIDEOS

Modi-mania grips Trinidad: PM receives historic welcome3:27

Modi-mania grips Trinidad: PM receives historic welcome

Watch drone view as Kallanai Dam ensures smooth water distribution across Cauvery Delta Zone6:02

Watch drone view as Kallanai Dam ensures smooth water...

PM Modi gifts Sangam water, Ram Mandir replica to Trinidad PM1:59

PM Modi gifts Sangam water, Ram Mandir replica to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD