Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni To Make Telugu Debut

IMAGE: Harshaali Malhotra in Akhanda 2. Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshaali Malhotra/Instagram

Harshaali Malhotra, best known for playing Munni in the Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, will make her debut in Telugu cinema with Akhanda 2: Thaandavam.

A sequel to the 2021 release Akhanda, it is directed by Boyapati Sreenu and will release on the big screen on September 25. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead.

Malhotra, 17, will play Janani in the film.

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Harshaali had made her movie debut in 2015 IN Kabir Khan's blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Before starring in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, she had appeared in the television serials Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha.

Sharing the poster of her new film on Instagram, Harshaali said her character Munni has been a 'feeling, memory and a heartbeat' for her. But she is now ready to return to the screen with a different role.

'Munni was not just a character, she was a feeling, a memory, a heartbeat-something that stayed with you and with me. After all these years, I've held on to your love patiently, silently, and with a heart full of gratitude.

'While you were remembering Munni, I was preparing, learning, growing and becoming. So that one day, when I return, I return not just as that little girl, but as someone ready to feel everything again on screen, with you. And now, I'm finally ready to share her with you. Meet JANANI - a new story, a new emotion, a new chapter of me. From Munni's silence to JANANI's voice, this isn't just my return -- It's ours. She laughs, she dreams, she speaks from the heart, and I've poured my soul into every scene.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff