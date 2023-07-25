Rakul Feels Like A Mermaid!

Bollywood is always on the go, and they keep giving us updates!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'Just feeling like a mermaid,' says Rakul Singh from Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Will Kareena Kapoor's European holiday ever end?

Bebo is still enjoying the English summer with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Tamiur and Jeh, and she updates us: 'Monday Mood in the Cotswolds.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan gets spiritual in Kashmir and asks: 'Q: Where and How can we find peace?'

She answers: 'A: Everywhere. Just look within.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara indulges herself and gets touristy too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon vacations in Las Vegas with sister Nupur Sanon and stylist Sukriti Grover.

She informs us about her trip: 'Chaotic - Super Fun - Memorable. From missing flights to forgetting phones in cabs, to magic shows, pouts, butterflies, songs on streets and incredible nights. Vegas- thank you for a memorable weekend!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar is holidaying in Brisbane, Australia, and writes, 'Last day in Bris-bae-ne was full of all things fun - we kayaked, packed a picnic and scooted off to our next destination - Gold Coast!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar becomes a bikini babe in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari catches up on Barbie and Oppenheimer in Jodhpur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha takes a selfie in Bali with make-up artist,Anusha Swamy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar enjoys a double date with husband Mahesh Babu, sister Shilpa Shirodkar and her husband Aparesh Ranjit in London.