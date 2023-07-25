Rakul Feels Like A Mermaid!

Bollywood is always on the go, and they keep giving us updates!
'Just feeling like a mermaid,' says Rakul Singh from Dubai.
Will Kareena Kapoor's European holiday ever end?
Bebo is still enjoying the English summer with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Tamiur and Jeh, and she updates us: 'Monday Mood in the Cotswolds.'
Sara Ali Khan gets spiritual in Kashmir and asks: 'Q: Where and How can we find peace?'
She answers: 'A: Everywhere. Just look within.'
Sara indulges herself and gets touristy too.
Kriti Sanon vacations in Las Vegas with sister Nupur Sanon and stylist Sukriti Grover.
She informs us about her trip: 'Chaotic - Super Fun - Memorable. From missing flights to forgetting phones in cabs, to magic shows, pouts, butterflies, songs on streets and incredible nights. Vegas- thank you for a memorable weekend!'
Mithila Palkar is holidaying in Brisbane, Australia, and writes, 'Last day in Bris-bae-ne was full of all things fun - we kayaked, packed a picnic and scooted off to our next destination - Gold Coast!'
Shriya Pilgaonkar becomes a bikini babe in the Maldives.
Sharvari catches up on Barbie and Oppenheimer in Jodhpur.
Samantha takes a selfie in Bali with make-up artist,Anusha Swamy.
Namrata Shirodkar enjoys a double date with husband Mahesh Babu, sister Shilpa Shirodkar and her husband Aparesh Ranjit in London.