Rediff.com  » Movies » Censors May Snip Oppenheimer Sex Scene

Censors May Snip Oppenheimer Sex Scene

By SUBHASH K JHA
July 24, 2023 10:11 IST
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is doing very well at the box office across the world. In India, Oppenheimer is said to have done better than Barbie, the only international market where this has happened.

But one of its lovemaking sequences, featuring the film's leading man Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, has triggered an uproar.

The sequence shows Murphy reciting the Bhagavat Gita while making love to Pugh.

When the sequence came to light before the film's release, it was presumed that the eyebrow-raising moment would be snipped off without a thought.

But the censors chose to be liberal this once.

 

Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar, a former journalist and founder of the Save Culture Save India Foundation, issued a statement saying, 'The Foundation urges, on behalf of the public of this nation and timeless tradition of lives being transformed by the revered Gita, the I & B ministry to do all that is needed to uphold dignity of the revered holy book of the Hindus, punish those involved and setting processes in place that such things do not happen in future.'

Sources confirm that the Central Board Of Film Certification is 'seriously considering' a second opinion on the controversial scene and is likely to ask for its removal across India.

A source close to the information and broadcasting ministry reveals, "We've zero tolerance for insult to any religion or culture."

Dr J Robert Oppenheimer, Wikipedia informs us, 'read literary works such as the Bhagavad Gita and Meghaduta in the original Sanskrit, and deeply pondered them. He later cited the Gita as one of the books that most shaped his philosophy of life. He wrote to his brother that the Gita was "very easy and quite marvelous", and called it "the most beautiful philosophical song existing in any known tongue".'

'He later gave copies of it as presents to his friends and kept a personal, worn-out copy on the bookshelf by his desk. He even nicknamed his car Garuda, the mount bird of the Hindu god Vishnu,' Wikipedia adds.

'In one conversation with David Hawkins before the war, while talking about the literature of ancient Greece, Oppenheimer remarked "I have read the Greeks; I find the Hindus deeper".'

As Wired recalled,'As he witnessed the first detonation of a nuclear weapon on July 16, 1945, a piece of Hindu scripture ran through the mind of J Robert Oppenheimer: "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds".'

SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
