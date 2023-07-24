Ready For The 'Dealer Of Death' In Jawan?

What do you think about Vijay Sethupathi's look in Jawan?

The makers recently posted the actor's first look, calling him 'The Dealer of Death'.

They captioned the poster: 'Ready or not, here comes the destruction!'

Earlier, the makers raised everyone's curiosity by dropping a close-up, above, without naming the actor.

The guess was an easy one, but it made sure Jawan was trending through the weekend.

Directed by Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan's big release Jawan will hit theatres on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Nayanthara is female lead while Deepika Padukone has a special appearance.

The film also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Red Chillies Entertainment/Instagram