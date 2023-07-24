Amitabh Starts Shooting For KBC 15

Amitabh Bachchan shared a series of pictures from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati as he started shooting for a new season on Sunday.

This will be the 15th season of the popular quiz show, which started in 2000.

He may have done it for more than two decades but Amitabh remains diligent, as he captions this picture: 'Rehearsing again and again and again .. for KBC.'

In another picture, he writes, 'Working at it .. KBC, prep.'

There are so many reasons why we still love KBC and can't wait to see the Big B quiz folks in the hot seat again.