Rediff.com  » Movies » Amitabh Starts Shooting For KBC 15

Amitabh Starts Shooting For KBC 15

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 24, 2023 11:52 IST
Amitabh Bachchan shared a series of pictures from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati as he started shooting for a new season on Sunday.

This will be the 15th season of the popular quiz show, which started in 2000.

 

He may have done it for more than two decades but Amitabh remains diligent, as he captions this picture: 'Rehearsing again and again and again .. for KBC.'

 

In another picture, he writes, 'Working at it .. KBC, prep.'

There are so many reasons why we still love KBC and can't wait to see the Big B quiz folks in the hot seat again.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter

REDIFF MOVIES
18 years on, meet KBC's 1st Crorepati
'It's an amazing feeling to win Rs 1 crore'
Meet Kaun Banega Crorepati's first crorepati
NDA vs INDIA at Parliament over crimes against women
Manipur: TMC's O'Brien spars with Rajya Sabha Chair
Looking At Ananya's Bikini Holiday
SC halts ASI's Gyanvapi survey till 5 pm on July 26
