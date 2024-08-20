RakshaBandhan: 'Let's Teach Our Sons To Be Better'

Film folk spent Monday celebrating Raksha Bandhan, and the pictures are flooding social media!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday ties a rakhi to cousin Ahaan Panday and writes, 'Obsessed since day 1 happy Rakhi Ahaani, you're so annoyinggggg I love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol shares a picture of her children Nysa and Yug and writes, 'Raksha करने वालों आज तुम्हारा दिन है. May all the protectors today understand that this is what makes u a man.. make the women around u feel safe enough to live without fear .. let's teach our sons to be better.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna writes a letter to her sister: 'Dear lil sister, I love you. I hope you grow up to be a beautiful woman, a woman who everyone looks up to and respects and I hope in the process you don't have to fight too many battles in life and I promise you I will try and protect you as much as I possibly can but there will be so many things that you will have to go through by yourself and at that time I hope the universe goes a little easier on you..

'I hope you are safe and happy in this world.. I hope to all the little girls out there like you the world becomes a happier safer place to live in. I love you, my doll.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra celebrates sister love too with Shivani Kumra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon's children Rasha and Ranbir exchange hugs on the special day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon writes about her brother Rajeev Tandon: 'Some bonds are there forever to stay... missed all my brothers some who are here, but in different cities, missed you'll today, Buddybhaiya, Amit, Tony bhaiya, Subhash, Sudhir, Jayeshbhai, Raj Bansal and some who aren't here but will be in my heart forever, will see you on the other side... Subratabhaiya, Amar bhaiya ... missed all of you today.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brother Rajeev Sen and daughters Renee and Alisah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut gives a laddoo to younger brother Akshit Ranaut.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamnnaaah Bhatia shares a throwback picture with brother Anand Bhatia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Sood/Instagram

Sonu Sood celebrates with sister Monika Sharma and writes, 'Happy Raksha Bandhan Our celebration of Rakshabandhan will be complete when every woman feels safe, every day and everywhere.'

