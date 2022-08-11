Bollywood's Sibling Love Lessons

'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai,' raved Dev Anand in Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

'Mera Bhaiya, Mere Chanda, Mere Anmol Ratan. Tere Badle Main Zamane Ki Koi Cheez Na Hoon,' sighed Meena Kumari in Kaajal.

Sibling love in Hindi cinema isn't one to hold back on emotion.

From bantering brothers to sacrificing sisters, we have seen it all.

This Raksha Bandhan, Sukanya Verma lists all the lessons we learned about bhai-bahen ka pyaar at the movies.

JugJugg Jeeyo

What's the point of the big brother living abroad if he cannot sponsor his kid sister's surprise party for her parents? NRI, ATM, bhai-bhai!

The Sky is Pink

In sickness and in health isn't applicable to couples alone, the siblings support system goes from strength to strength.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Be the wind beneath your baby sister's wings instead of doubting her soaring skills like big bully brother.

Race 2

Siblings that cheat together stay together.

Housefull

Sister's dream, boyfriend's nightmare -- two faces of the deadly desi bade bhaiya.

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Raksha Bandhan comes once a year, but it's always Bhai's Day in Bollywood!

Qurbani

Neither cops nor crooks stand a chance against the sinister siblings and their revengeful light-eyes.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Never rub your wife's brother or his precious pooch the wrong way.

She WILL eventually dump you.

Brother=1. Brother-in-law=0

Secret Superstar

Nothing compares to the warm, fuzzy feeling of discovering that annoying, pestering baby brother of yours is actually working super hard to fix your smashed laptop with rolls and rolls of brown tape.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Every little sacrifice a big-hearted sister makes for her chhota bhai will be rewarded in gold when he grows up to become a legend in his profession.

Dhanak

It's okay to love different Khans so long as your hearts are united in affection.

Race 3

Blood is thicker than water. And 'bro' works better than 'bhai.'

Darr

A bat and a sense of humour come in handy when defending the terror-stricken sister from her crazy stalker.

Shahenshah

Oh, the extent a sibling will go to amuse (and annoy) his poor, pakaooed sis.

Dear Zindagi

Sibling pyaar is based on trust, fun and ice cream.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Money builds walls among some siblings.

Money breaks them too.

For best returns, invest in Prem.

Or should we say Bhai?

Jodhaa Akbar

Teaching sisters the importance of self-defence is so much cooler than overprotective big brothers.

Dance Dance

Who knows the art (and agony) of twinning better than siblings?

Tridev

Forget rakhi, the daredevil Bollywood brother will rescue his darling bahen from the clutches of the villain and wrap her dupatta around his neck all year round.

Queen

Big brothers aren't the only ones to rally around their heartbroken sister.

Kid brothers feel their plight just as much.

Josh

Sibling love, even when as unbelievable as Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan playing twins, wins against all odds.