RakshaBandhan: 'A Promise To Protect Each Other'

Television stars celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their siblings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma shares a picture with brother Vinay Sharma and writes, 'Ye meraaa Bhai hai Mein iski Behenn hooonnnnn aur ye Hamaraaaaaa Raksha Bandhan.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krushna Abhishek/Instagram

Krushna Abhishek shares a picture with sister Aarti Singh and writes, 'Happy Raksha Bandhan love u lots thx for always being there am there for u all life tumhaari raksha karne @artisingh5 @dipakchauhan09 love u both send Dipak out today so all can tie rakhi to him.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar celebrates the festival with daughter Samairra" 'A promise to protect each other, stand by each other through thick or thin throughout.. This is our raksha bandhan today and forever. Family loves, family shields.. family is everything Happy Rakshabandhan everyone.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ekta Kapoor/Instagram

Ekta Kapoor with brother Tusshar Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma shares a picture with his sister Pooja Devgan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin misses her family on Raksha Bandhan and writes, 'I know this year we couldn't make it but that can never change anything between us. Thank you for being best siblings always and you know I can't express it in words ever but you all know how much I love you all. Happy Rakhi It's making me really emotional to be away this year.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com