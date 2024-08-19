RakshaBandhan: 'Don't Worry. I've Got Your Back'

Film folk celebrate Raksha Bandhan with cute pictures and messages.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia D'Souza/Instagram

Genelia D'Souza pens a letter for brother Nigel D'Souza:

'My Dearest @nigeldsouza12

I know one thing, that no matter where I am in life and if I ever need you, you will be there and that for any sister, for any human being to have, is the biggest blessing, Thank you for being mine

I Love Nigu Pigu

N so extremely proud of all that you have achieved in life

Keep glowing Keep growing

Happy Raksha Bandhan.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

'Love you @samikshapednekar To us just being there for each other #HappyRakshabandhan,' notes Bhumi Pednekar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor celebrates the festival with good friend Kunal Rawal and cousins Akshay Marwah, Mohit Marwah and Arjun Kapoor, and writes, 'Happy rakhi to my crazies. Love you all. Don't worry I've got your back.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt shares a picture with sisters Namrata Dutt and Priya Dutt and writes, 'Having you both by my side fills me with so much happiness. Thank you for being my constant support, Priya and Anju. Love you both immensely! Wishing you a Happy Raksha Bandhan @priyadutt @namrata62.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala performs a special pooja with brother Siddharth Koirala and writes, 'Happy #rakhi #rakshabandhan bhai .. may god bless you as you are a blessing to us!!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suniel Shetty/Instagram

Suniel Shetty's sisters Sujata and Sunita are the 'purest and most eternal' souls.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com