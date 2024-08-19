RakshaBandhan: 'Don't Worry. I've Got Your Back'

Film folk celebrate Raksha Bandhan with cute pictures and messages.
Genelia D'Souza pens a letter for brother Nigel D'Souza:
'My Dearest @nigeldsouza12
I know one thing, that no matter where I am in life and if I ever need you, you will be there and that for any sister, for any human being to have, is the biggest blessing, Thank you for being mine
I Love Nigu Pigu
N so extremely proud of all that you have achieved in life
Keep glowing Keep growing
Happy Raksha Bandhan.'
'Love you @samikshapednekar To us just being there for each other #HappyRakshabandhan,' notes Bhumi Pednekar.
Sonam Kapoor celebrates the festival with good friend Kunal Rawal and cousins Akshay Marwah, Mohit Marwah and Arjun Kapoor, and writes, 'Happy rakhi to my crazies. Love you all. Don't worry I've got your back.'
Sanjay Dutt shares a picture with sisters Namrata Dutt and Priya Dutt and writes, 'Having you both by my side fills me with so much happiness. Thank you for being my constant support, Priya and Anju. Love you both immensely! Wishing you a Happy Raksha Bandhan @priyadutt @namrata62.'
Manisha Koirala performs a special pooja with brother Siddharth Koirala and writes, 'Happy #rakhi #rakshabandhan bhai .. may god bless you as you are a blessing to us!!!'
Suniel Shetty's sisters Sujata and Sunita are the 'purest and most eternal' souls.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com