Rediff.com  » Movies » Rajinikanth's Daughters Visit Tirumala Temple

Rajinikanth's Daughters Visit Tirumala Temple

Source: ANI
March 13, 2024 09:53 IST
All Photographs: ANI Photo

Rajinikanth's daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya took some time off to visit the Tirumala temple in Tirupati.

They visited Lord Balaji after Vedic scholars offered blessings to them in the Ranganayakula mandapam of the temple and the temple authorities presented theertha prasadams.

 

The daughters visited the temple with their family.

Soundarya was accompanied by husband Vishagan Vanangamudi, children Ved and Veer, and mother-in-law Usha Vanangamudi.

 

Interestingly, Aishwarya's latest film as a director, Lal Salaam, will release on Netflix on March 15.

 

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be seen next in TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh. 

Source: ANI
