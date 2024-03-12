News
Bhumi's Royal Look

Bhumi's Royal Look

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 12, 2024 11:58 IST
Nimrat gets a taste of Kashmir... Vaani attends a wedding... Laxmi amuses herself...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar looks like royalty even on holiday. Here, she explores the Samodh palace in Jaipur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Next stop: City Palace, Jaipur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur turns Kashmiri, as she takes a ride on a shikara in Dal Lake.

'Samajhdaar ke liye ishaara kaafee hai… Excited tourist ke liye shikaara kaafee hai!!' she writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor sends her heart out to Rajasthan, where she's attending a wedding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

'Honoured to be at the ‘Humanitarian Awards’ here in Chennai that recognizes the tireless efforts of grassroot level social activists working towards the noble cause of child rights and the prevention of child sexual abuse. And many who ensure children go on a lifelong journey of care, comfort and further education post traumatic situations,' writes Ananya Panday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar revives her Jamnagar memories through this throwback picture from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi visits an amusement park in Rovaniemi, Finland.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria documents her stay in Greenwich Village, New York, before leaving for London: 'New York, it’s been swell And now, London.' 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra sends an update from London: 'Had a great conversation at London India Forum 2024. Engaging in meaningful dialogue at the institution that inspires so many people all around the world is truly a privilege. Thankful for this enriching opportunity.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riya Sen/Instagram

'Was great to be in Jaipur! Reflecting on precious moments spent with family and proud to be a part of this lineage that owns this incredible new hotel! @sawaimanmahaljaipur,' posts Riya Sen.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli and Priya Banerjee are in Jaipur too!

REDIFF MOVIES
