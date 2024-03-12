Salman Announces His Next Eid Release

Get your lowdown on what's going on in the world of Bollywood right here.

IMAGE: Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman Khan and A R Murugadoss. Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan has announced his new film, and it will be directed by A R Murugadoss.

The yet-untitled project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and has been scheduled for release in theatres on Eid 2025.

'Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025,' Salman posts on Instagram.

Murugadoss is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar.

He had earlier penned Salman's 2014 movie Jai Ho, which was a remake of Murugadoss' Telugu hit Stalin.

Eid 2025 sure looks fun already!

***

Sunny Deol to share screen space with son Karan

IMAGE: Sunny Deol with his son Karan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol's next film, Lahore 1947 -- to be produced by Aamir Khan -- has an exciting update.

Deol Sr will be sharing the screen with his older son Karan Deol for the first time.

'I am so happy that Karan Deol has tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed (his character in the film). His natural innocence, his sincerity, and his honesty bring a lot to the table. Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, done workshops with ADISHAKTI, rehearsals with Raj, and is giving it his all. Javed is a great part, a very challenging part, and I am sure that with Raj Santoshi to direct him, Karan will nail it.'

The film also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal.

With inputs from ANI