Glimpses of Christmas being celebrated in Srinagar.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: A priest delivers his homily at the Christmas service at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Srinagar.

IMAGE: Selfies with the Christmas tree outside the Holy Family church in Srinagar, here and below.

IMAGE: The gathering for the Christmas service.

IMAGE: People gather outside the church.

IMAGE: Santa Claus distributes candy, here and below.

IMAGE: Lighting candles outside the church.

IMAGE: Santa does likewise, here and below.

