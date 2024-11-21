Take The Karan Arjun Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out how much you know about the Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

A village stuck in time, a mother's wait of a lifetime, brothers reborn to exact revenge from a ruthless villain and his band of bullies, Director Rakesh Roshan's blend of masala and melodrama headlined by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and their beloved 'Maa' Raakhee rocked the box office when it first released in 1995.

Almost 30 years later, Karan Arjun jumps on the re-release bandwagon to test if the Khan supremacy will compel the audiences to flock the theatres yet again.

Think you remember Karan Arjun well? Take this quiz and find out.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

Q1 What's the name of the shopkeeper Karan (Salman) and Arjun (SRK) buy colourful glass bangles from for their mother? A. Badri Bhaiya B. Shamu Kaka C. Kesari Babu C. Kesari Babu Q2 Salman Khan's Karan agrees to lose the fight against Gavin Packard to pay for his father's surgery. How much money does he need? A. 10,000 B. 25,000 C. 50,000 A. 10,000 Q3 Which actor says this dialogue, 'Daulat se insaan keemti bistar khareed sakta hai magar neend nahi khareed sakta.' A. Kajol B. Johnny Lever C. Salman Khan A. Kajol Q4 Where do the reincarnated avatars of Karan and Arjun first interact? A. Stud Farm B. At Saxena's party C. On the phone C. On the phone Q5 Everyone will remember Ashok Saraf's popular catchphrase from Karan Arjun, 'Thakur Toh Giyo.' But what is that one Aasif Sheikh, playing Amrish Puri's son Suraj Singh, keeps repeating in the movie? A. Very funny! B. India is a great country! C. What a joke! C. What a joke! Q6 What is the name of the railway station the reborn duo of Karan Arjun get down at to reunite with their mother? A. Mandawa B. Malakhera C. Banswara B. Malakhera Q7 What restores Karan's memories of his past birth? A. Attack on Arjun at an engagement party. B. Durga's cries. C. Seeing his killers charge towards him wielding swords. C. Seeing his killers charge towards him wielding swords. Q8 How are Shamsher Singh and Nahar Singh related to Amrish Puri's Durjan Singh in Karan Arjun? A. Best Friends B. Brother-in-Laws C. Brothers B. Brother-in-Laws Q9 Which jail are the cops taking Karan (Salman) to when Arjun (SRK) comes to his rescue and helps him escape? A. Yerawada B. Ratangarh C. Taloja A. Yerawada Q10 What does Amrish Puri's Durjan Singh tell Raakhee's Durga when she insists, 'Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge?' A. Yeh le. Yeh haar tasveer par chadha dena. B. Bewakoof aurat, mare hue wapas kahan se aayenge? C. Karan Arjun aayenge? Pagal budhiya! B. Bewakoof aurat, mare hue wapas kahan se aayenge?

