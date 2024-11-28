Take This Fun Filmi Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Bid farewell to November with this week's fun and filmi quiz.

Simply identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Chand Kaa Tukdaa B. Mr Bechara C. Army B. Mr Bechara A. Tiger 3 B. Thugs of Hindostan C. Merry Christmas A. Tiger 3 A. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar B. Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke C. Akele Hum Akele Tum B. Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke A. Mission Mangal B. Akira C. Noor C. Noor A. Drishyam 2 B. Drishyam C. Mantra A. Drishyam 2 A. Sardar B. The Making of the Mahatma C. Train to Pakistan A. Sardar A. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha B. Hameshaa C. Karan Arjun C. Karan Arjun A. Heroine B. Agent Vinod C. Kurbaan B. Agent Vinod A. Vijaypath B. 1942: A Love Story C. Agneepath B. 1942: A Love Story A. Aulaad B. Sharaabi C. Aakhree Raasta C. Aakhree Raasta

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com