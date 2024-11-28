News
Home  » Movies » Take This Fun Filmi Quiz

Take This Fun Filmi Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
November 28, 2024 09:09 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Bid farewell to November with this week's fun and filmi quiz.

Simply identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Chand Kaa Tukdaa
B. Mr Bechara
C. Army
 
 
A. Tiger 3
B. Thugs of Hindostan
C. Merry Christmas
 
 
A. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar
B. Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke
C. Akele Hum Akele Tum
 
 
A. Mission Mangal
B. Akira
C. Noor
 
 
A. Drishyam 2
B. Drishyam
C. Mantra
 
 
A. Sardar
B. The Making of the Mahatma
C. Train to Pakistan
 
 
A. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha
B. Hameshaa
C. Karan Arjun
 
 
A. Heroine
B. Agent Vinod
C. Kurbaan
 
 
A. Vijaypath
B. 1942: A Love Story
C. Agneepath
 
 
A. Aulaad
B. Sharaabi
C. Aakhree Raasta
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
