Quiz: Bollywood's Goodbye Special

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

2024 is coming to an end. It's time to bid the year a fond farewell.

And what better way to do that than our Goodbye Special Bollywood Quiz?

All you have to do is answer this farewell-themed questions below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

Q1 Ranbir Kapoor's tearful farewell song Channa Mere Ya for his unrequited love Anushka Sharma in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil happens in the city of? A. London B. Lucknow C. Lahore B. Lucknow Q2 Didn't we just love how Katrina Kaif zooms off on a bike to kiss Hrithik Roshan goodbye while he's driving towards Seville as part of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's Spanish bachelor holiday? Can you identify the motorcycle she rode? A. Kawasaki Ninja B. Harley Davidson C. Royal Enfield C. Royal Enfield Q3 What is the name of the station where Bauji aka Thakur Baldev (Amrish Puri) bids goodbye to his daughter and says his famous line 'Ja Simran Jee Le Apni Zindagi' in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? A. Apta B. Phagwara C. Attari A. Apta Q4 A kimono-clad Asha Parekh cooing Sayonara (Japanese for Goodbye) in Love in Tokyo is an enduring memory among Hindi cinema classics. Quite a major portion of this sixties chartbuster was filmed on location at: A. Hibiya Park B. Kenroku-en Garden C. Maruyama Park A. Hibiya Park Q5 While saying goodbye to Rani Mukerji at the Paris airport in Hum Tum, Saif Ali Khan tells her this... A. No byes, Ria, kyun ki yeh zindagi bahut lambi hai. B. Phir milenge, hum tum. C. Yeh zindagi bahut lambi hai aur hamare paas waqt bahut kam hai. C. Yeh Zindagi Bahut Lambi Hai Aur Hamare Paas Waqt Bahut Kam Hai. Q6 Imagine your childhood sweetheart informing he's leaving town forever on the night of your debut movie's premiere? Something to that effect happens to Urmila Matondkar's Mili in Rangeela. How does Aamir Khan's Munna sign off his goodbye letter in the pre-climatic scene? A. Apun bas terko khush dekhna chahta hai, Mili. B. Apun jaata hai, Munna. C. Jo kuch bhi bolna tha apun likh diya. B. Apun Jaata Hai, Munna Q7 What are Rekha's last words to her ex-husband Naseeruddin Shah before bidding him adieu at the railway station in Ijaazat? A. Is baar ijaazat de do. B. Pichle saal maine shaadi kar li. C. Main chalun? B. Pichle saal maine shaadi kar li. Q8 Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak catapulted Aamir Khan to instant stardom. His entry scene in the star-crossed romance -- strumming a guitar and rocking to Papa Kehte Hain at his college farewell party -- is part of pop culture imagery. So just rack it up a little and identify his college. Your options are: A. Maharaja College B. Model College C. Rajput College C. Rajput College Q9 Shah Rukh Khan plays a terminally ill man in Kal Ho Naa Ho. On his death bed scene at the hospital, all his loved ones come to see him and say their goodbyes one final time. Of these three, who is the last one in the room to do so? A. Saif Ali Khan B. Preity Zinta C. Reema Lagoo A. Saif Ali Khan Q10 In Khuda Gawah, newlyweds Badshah Khan (Amitabh Bachchan) and Benazir (Sridevi) must say goodbye to each other the day after their marriage because he has to keep his word and leave Kabul for India as a pathan's promise is paramount. What's Benazir farewell gift to Badshah Khan? A. A ruby ring. B. A silk scarf. C. A taveez. C. A taveez.

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com