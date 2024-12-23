Allu Arjun didn't leave theatre despite...: Police on 'Pushpa 2' stampede

Police officials in Hyderabad claim that top Telugu actor Allu Arjun remained in the theatre during the screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4, despite being informed about a stampede that resulted in the death of a woman.

IMAGE: Actor Allu Arjun addresses a press conference at his residence in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police presented a video compiled from various sources, including news channels and cell phone clips, suggesting the actor stayed until midnight. While declining to comment directly on the video, police officials stated that the media could draw their own conclusions.

According to a police official, they informed Allu Arjun's manager about the death and the chaotic situation, but were unable to meet the actor. Despite being urged to leave to prevent further harm to his fans, the actor reportedly insisted on watching the film. The official eventually escorted Allu Arjun out of the theatre.

Amid allegations that bouncers hired by Allu Arjun pushed crowds as well as policemen when the stampede occurred at the cinema hall, the police commissioner warned that stringent action as per law would be taken if THE bouncers indeed misbehaved with the police on duty. The VIPs would be made responsible for the behaviour of the bouncers hired by them, he said.

Asked if the police would appeal against the interim bail granted to Allu Arjun, the commissioner refused to give a direct response, just saying it is part of the investigation. What course of action is taken would be known in the days to come, he said.

He also declined to comment when asked if the family of the deceased told him about Allu Arjun's team or film production team allegedly threatening them not to speak on the issue.

Meanwhile, state Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy found fault with Allu Arjun responding on Saturday to the debate in the Legislative Assembly. The minister, who observed that the actor should have respect for the government and the chief minister, demanded an apology from Allu Arjun to the government and the CM. "This government is never vindictive. As Cinematography Minister, we allowed benefit shows and hiking ticket prices to promote the film industry," he said.

However, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar found fault with CM Revanth Reddy for his comments on Allu Arjun in the Assembly on Saturday. The comments of the CM sounded like character assassination of Allu Arjun and hurting the Telugu film industry, he alleged in a statement.

Later in the day, Sanjay Kumar visited a boy who is undergoing treatment in a hospital after being injured in the stampede. "Consoled his father over the heartbreaking loss of his wife, Revathi. I pray to god that Sritej recovers at the earliest. Assured support to the family in this difficult time," Kumar said on X.

Earlier in the day, state DGP Jitender told reporters in Karimnagar district that film personalities and all others should understand that safety and security of citizens is utmost important, and also conduct themselves accordingly.