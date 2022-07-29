News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka's Night Out with Lilly and Diljit!

By Rediff Movies
July 29, 2022 16:51 IST
Priyanka Chopra had a 'much-needed super fun' outing when she attended a Diljit Dosanjh concert in Los Angeles.

She also met the actor in the green room; her pictures were witness to the great time they had.

Stand-up comic Lilly Singh joined the duo.

 

Priyanka writes, 'There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!!

'I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger!

'None of us sat even for a moment! You're such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh. I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit's current tour!'

 

'Also,' PeeCee adds, 'kudos to the team that made it so comfortable and awesome for my friends and me! Thank you, @lilly, for always having the best ideas for nights out! Lots of Love!

'PS- watch us trying to outdo respecting each other! I'll bow lower! Lol! #DesiThings #DesiCrew'

 

And so they go lower!

 

And lower.

Diljit writes, 'LOVE & RESPECT @priyankachopra @lilly Sanu Maan An Sadian KUDIAN Te.. Jina Ne Hollywood Vich Ja Ke Dhakk Pai Aa.'

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

