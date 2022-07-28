Kalki and Sappho's WONDERFUL Beach Holiday

It's a small world and Bollywood knows that only too well. That's why they're always on the move!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin enjoys the beach with daughter Sappho.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor jets off to Ibiza for a holiday with her friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala shares a picture from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Dutta/Instagram

'This was a soothing trip. Thoda kaam. Bahut si Masti. made some furry friends too.. life is a beautiful journey indeed. gratitude,' writes Divya Dutta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna basks under the Spanish sun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

'This is how my heart feels right now. At ease and free. Spain, my love affair with you has just begun...' says Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tannaz Irani/Instagram

Vandana Sajnani Khattar, Tannaz Irani and Kashmera Shah bond in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

Karan Tacker shares a throwback picture from Goa.