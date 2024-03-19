News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka's Home Away From Home

Priyanka's Home Away From Home

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 19, 2024 11:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manushi makes memories... Preity gets a jalebi... Erica loves the sea...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Just before Priyanka Chopra headed to Mumbai to party, she spent some time in Dubai with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

She posts some throwback pictures and writes, 'Home away from home. Thank you @bulgarihotels for being such excellent hosts last weekend.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Playing with her daughter.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar makes memories at the Leela Palace, Udaipur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

She keeps up the traditional look, as she does her touristy things.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta attends the Punjab Kings IPL jersey reveal in Chandigarh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

She treats herself to jalebi later.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes can't get enough of the sea.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rannvijay Singha/Instagram

Rannvijay Singha shares a picture from his holiday in California.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'No Men-Bashing In The Crew'
'No Men-Bashing In The Crew'
'I was trying to discover myself'
'I was trying to discover myself'
Raashii Fulfills Her Dream!
Raashii Fulfills Her Dream!
Yoga guru Ramdev summoned by SC over Patanjali ads
Yoga guru Ramdev summoned by SC over Patanjali ads
40-yr-old fintech gurus need 60-yr-olds to handhold
40-yr-old fintech gurus need 60-yr-olds to handhold
How much will Congress's election guarantees cost?
How much will Congress's election guarantees cost?
How Saira Banu Made Shashi Kapoor Happy
How Saira Banu Made Shashi Kapoor Happy

More like this

What Ed Sheeran told Huma Qureshi

What Ed Sheeran told Huma Qureshi

Shweta Turns 50 And Amitabh Says...

Shweta Turns 50 And Amitabh Says...

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances