Priyanka's Home Away From Home

Manushi makes memories... Preity gets a jalebi... Erica loves the sea...
Just before Priyanka Chopra headed to Mumbai to party, she spent some time in Dubai with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.
She posts some throwback pictures and writes, 'Home away from home. Thank you @bulgarihotels for being such excellent hosts last weekend.'
Playing with her daughter.
Manushi Chhillar makes memories at the Leela Palace, Udaipur.
She keeps up the traditional look, as she does her touristy things.
Preity Zinta attends the Punjab Kings IPL jersey reveal in Chandigarh.
She treats herself to jalebi later.
Erica Fernandes can't get enough of the sea.
Rannvijay Singha shares a picture from his holiday in California.