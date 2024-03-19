Priyanka's Home Away From Home

Manushi makes memories... Preity gets a jalebi... Erica loves the sea...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Just before Priyanka Chopra headed to Mumbai to party, she spent some time in Dubai with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

She posts some throwback pictures and writes, 'Home away from home. Thank you @bulgarihotels for being such excellent hosts last weekend.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Playing with her daughter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar makes memories at the Leela Palace, Udaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

She keeps up the traditional look, as she does her touristy things.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta attends the Punjab Kings IPL jersey reveal in Chandigarh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

She treats herself to jalebi later.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes can't get enough of the sea.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rannvijay Singha/Instagram

Rannvijay Singha shares a picture from his holiday in California.