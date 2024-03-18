News
Raashii Fulfills Her Dream!

Source: ANI
March 18, 2024 15:48 IST
Raashii Khanna is thrilled about being a part of the action-packed thriller Yodha, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, because it has made a dream come true.

"I have always had that dream of being a part of a Dharma film, and wear a chiffon sari, and be in a place where there's snow all around. With Yodha, I am wearing a sari but I didn't get a song like that. I'm halfway there," she said in an Instagram live.

 

Like our review says, Raashii, who plays Sidharth's wife in the film, looks lovely in beautiful handloom saris.

Meanwhile, the film is doing well at the box office, and may just give Sid his next big hit.

Source: ANI
