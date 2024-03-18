Shweta Turns 50 And Amitabh Says...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Bachchan Nanda/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda turned 50 on March 17, and the proud father dedicated his latest blog post to his family.

'A day filled with the love of family and the greetings and the hilarity of the 'progress reports' .. Birthdays galore .. Shweta, the first born, and Nikhil her husband .. within a day of each other nd the bringing in of the GOLDEN age -50 years,' the Big B writes.

'At Prateeksha, she was brought to the home , our first home of our own, when she was barely 2, and Abhishek a few months old .. and today to see them celebrate the day in the same home on the same table and surroundings .. LIFE IS A WONDER ..Children and grandchildren all together ..Family is the greatest bond .. of love togetherness and the joys of each other .. may it ever be in lasting .... and the family at the GOJ .. ? they are supreme.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter

Bachchan also posted a picture from his Sunday ritual of meeting fans outside his home, Jalsa.