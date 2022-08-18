Kajal: Always Sunny Side Up!

Sushmita's selfie... Emraan's dance-off with Akshay... Ananya visits Vijay's home in Hyderabad...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

After celebrating husband Gauram Kitchlu's birthday, the glow remains on Kajal Aggarwal's face.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra/Instagram

Dharmendra posts a pic with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh and writes, 'Friends, Young Loving and Energetic Ranveer's reflection changed me and my body language.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gourav Adarsh/Instagram

Gourav Adarsh celebrates the wrap-up of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and writes, '18 months later, what do you write that encapsulates the feeling? I just feel I'm lucky to work with people that bring the best out in each other. Thank you everyone for making this happen.'

Adarsh also thanked Zoya Akhtar, the film's writer, for 'turning my dreams into reality'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Emraan Hashmi/Instagram

Emraan Hashmi posts a pic from Selfiee with Akshay Kumar and writes, '28 years after the original .. The OG khiladi with the new Anari. This stare down led to a dance off. And what a dance off it was. (Haven't stopped icing my feet ever since.)'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Anupam Kher catches up with Kartik Aaryan and notes:

'Since the criteria of calling an actor (however good he/she is) a SuperStar depends on the money their movies make, I am sharing with you all a pic of two SUPERSTARS. At least this year for me! My film Kashmir Files made 350 crores worldwide and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned close to 250 crores.'

'It was such a pleasure to meet Kartik recently! He is going to be here for a long long time. Both, as an actor and a superstar.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen's selfie game is on point as always.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur with Cinematographer and Director P C Sreeram on the last day of the shoot. The movie in question is still under wraps.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'My version of calm before the storm,' says Kajol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday visits Vijay Deverakonda's home in Hyderabad, and gets blessings from his mother.

'Blessings from Vijay's amma and a pooja at his home in Hyderabad for Liger. Thank you auntyyyyy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

It's hard to say what's more alluring: Nia Sharma or the gorgeous orange skies in the background?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna shares an adorable pic on her mum's birthday.