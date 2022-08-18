Kajal: Always Sunny Side Up!

Sushmita's selfie... Emraan's dance-off with Akshay... Ananya visits Vijay's home in Hyderabad...
After celebrating husband Gauram Kitchlu's birthday, the glow remains on Kajal Aggarwal's face.
Dharmendra posts a pic with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh and writes, 'Friends, Young Loving and Energetic Ranveer's reflection changed me and my body language.'
Gourav Adarsh celebrates the wrap-up of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and writes, '18 months later, what do you write that encapsulates the feeling? I just feel I'm lucky to work with people that bring the best out in each other. Thank you everyone for making this happen.'
Adarsh also thanked Zoya Akhtar, the film's writer, for 'turning my dreams into reality'.
Emraan Hashmi posts a pic from Selfiee with Akshay Kumar and writes, '28 years after the original .. The OG khiladi with the new Anari. This stare down led to a dance off. And what a dance off it was. (Haven't stopped icing my feet ever since.)'
Anupam Kher catches up with Kartik Aaryan and notes:
'Since the criteria of calling an actor (however good he/she is) a SuperStar depends on the money their movies make, I am sharing with you all a pic of two SUPERSTARS. At least this year for me! My film Kashmir Files made 350 crores worldwide and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned close to 250 crores.'
'It was such a pleasure to meet Kartik recently! He is going to be here for a long long time. Both, as an actor and a superstar.'
Sushmita Sen's selfie game is on point as always.
Mrunal Thakur with Cinematographer and Director P C Sreeram on the last day of the shoot. The movie in question is still under wraps.
'My version of calm before the storm,' says Kajol.
Ananya Panday visits Vijay Deverakonda's home in Hyderabad, and gets blessings from his mother.
'Blessings from Vijay's amma and a pooja at his home in Hyderabad for Liger. Thank you auntyyyyy.'
It's hard to say what's more alluring: Nia Sharma or the gorgeous orange skies in the background?
Karishma Tanna shares an adorable pic on her mum's birthday.