Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka's Bikini Holiday With Nick

Priyanka's Bikini Holiday With Nick

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 16, 2024 13:07 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas planned a romantic getaway to France to bring in his 32nd birthday on September 16.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

The pictures do look like 'a dream' as Nick describes the holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

'One for the books for sure... The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now.... Ready set Go!' Priyanka captions the sizzling pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Daughter Malti Marie joins in the fun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick and Priyanka catch a moment at their private yacht party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Selfie time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Sun-kissed.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka wears an off-shoulder crochet dress and a hat as she steps out.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka, up close.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Chilling on the surf board.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti Marie is a fashionista already. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Nick entertains Priyanka.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
