Priyanka's Bikini Holiday With Nick

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas planned a romantic getaway to France to bring in his 32nd birthday on September 16.
The pictures do look like 'a dream' as Nick describes the holiday.
'One for the books for sure... The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now.... Ready set Go!' Priyanka captions the sizzling pictures.
Daughter Malti Marie joins in the fun.
Nick and Priyanka catch a moment at their private yacht party.
Selfie time.
Sun-kissed.
Priyanka wears an off-shoulder crochet dress and a hat as she steps out.
Priyanka, up close.
Chilling on the surf board.
Malti Marie is a fashionista already.
Nick entertains Priyanka.
