How Priyanka-Nick Celebrated Malti's Birthday

Nick Jonas p osted adorable pictures of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas's second birthday, but mommy Priyanka Chopra aced them with her own collection.
She captioned the, 'She is our miracle. And she is 2.'
Priyanka, Nick and her mother Dr Madhu Chopra started the celebrations with a visit to a temple.
Saying a little prayer.
Little Malti's garland is bigger than her!
Priyanka's little princess steals hearts with her stylish sunglasses.
Priyanka and Nick steal some time away for a romantic walk on the beach.
While Nick only has eyes for Priyanka...
...Malti has eyes for Elmo!
Malti gets a taste of India from a packet with mommy's face.