Rediff.com  » Movies » How Priyanka-Nick Celebrated Malti's Birthday

How Priyanka-Nick Celebrated Malti's Birthday

Source: ANI
January 18, 2024 15:38 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Nick Jonas p osted adorable pictures of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas's second birthday, but mommy Priyanka Chopra aced them with her own collection.

She captioned the, 'She is our miracle. And she is 2.'

Priyanka, Nick and her mother Dr Madhu Chopra started the celebrations with a visit to a temple.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Saying a little prayer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Little Malti's garland is bigger than her!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka's little princess steals hearts with her stylish sunglasses.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka and Nick steal some time away for a romantic walk on the beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

While Nick only has eyes for Priyanka...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

...Malti has eyes for Elmo!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti gets a taste of India from a packet with mommy's face.

