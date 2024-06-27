Priyanka-Nick's Day Out With Malti Marie

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is shooting for her new film, The Bluff, in Australia, and keeps her fans updated.

Her team of supporters -- Husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, mum Madhu Chopra, BFF Tamanna Dutta with her husband Sudeep and their son Thiaan -- have been giving her company.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti Marie enjoys some play time with Thiaan, under the watchful eyes of Nick.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka with Tamanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka got injured during the shoot, and she tries an Indian home remedy of rubbing garlic on her feet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Bonfire with the children.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Madhu Chopra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Sharing a hug.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Father-daughter enjoy a walk.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

A trip to meet the characters of Paw Patrol.