Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka-Nick's Day Out With Malti Marie

Priyanka-Nick's Day Out With Malti Marie

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 27, 2024 16:21 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is shooting for her new film, The Bluff, in Australia, and keeps her fans updated.

Her team of supporters -- Husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, mum Madhu Chopra, BFF Tamanna Dutta with her husband Sudeep and their son Thiaan -- have been giving her company.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti Marie enjoys some play time with Thiaan, under the watchful eyes of Nick.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka with Tamanna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka got injured during the shoot, and she tries an Indian home remedy of rubbing garlic on her feet.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Bonfire with the children.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Madhu Chopra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Sharing a hug.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Father-daughter enjoy a walk.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

A trip to meet the characters of Paw Patrol.

REDIFF MOVIES
