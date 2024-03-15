News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka Arrives in Mumbai With Daughter Malti

Priyanka Arrives in Mumbai With Daughter Malti

Source: ANI
March 15, 2024 12:16 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is visiting Mumbai once again with her adorable daughter, Malti Marie.

The duo was clicked at the airport, where she smiled and waved politely.

 

Earlier, she posted on Instagram Stories: 'Mumbai meri jaan. Here we go!'

Priyanka is likely to attend a Bulgari event in the city.

On the work front, PeeCee is all set to star in The Bluff, which will be directed by Frank E Flowers.

Hollywood actor Karl Urban is in talks to join the team.

This will be Priyanka's second project with the Russo Brothers after the spy series, Citadel.

Source: ANI
