How Aamir Celebrated His Birthday

Aamir Khan turned 59 on March 14, and celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake with the media.

IMAGE: Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao. Photograph: ANI Photo

Aamir's former wife Kiran Rao and the team of her directorial venture, Laapataa Ladies were also present on the special day.

IMAGE: Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao, Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel. Photograph: ANI Photo

"This year, I am going to celebrate with Kiranji and the team of Laapataa Ladies," Aamir said.

"They have made a beautiful film under Aamir Khan Productions. Our production house has been functioning since 23 years, starting with Lagaan (2001). Laapataa Ladies is a film that we are most proud of. It's such a fundamental film on human nature, emotions, family. Thank you, Kiranji, for making such a wonderful film," he added.

"Today is my birthday and Laapataa Ladies is still running in cinemas. I hope you guys will go and watch the film. Agar mujhe gift dena hai, toh is film ki ek ticket le lijiye (If you want to gift me something then buy a ticket for this film and watch it)," he said.

IMAGE: Aamir Khan with Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Shrivastava. Photograph: ANI Photo

Aamir's next production will be Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol.

It will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and co-star Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal.