Rediff.com  » Movies » Pranita's Cute Baby Shower

Pranita's Cute Baby Shower

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 23, 2024 15:50 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash is expecting her second child; she made the announcement in July, when she shared a picture with a baby bump and wrote, 'Round 2... The pants don't fit anymore!'

Her baby shower was held at the Bastian Garden City in Bengaluru, and she shared pictures from the celebrations with her husband Nitin Raju and daughter Arna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

'A baby shower to remember,' Pranita, who got married in 2021, writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

They welcomed little Arna in 2022.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

The guests at the baby shower.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

