Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal/Instagram

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal'S wedding festivities continue.

Ahead of their big day on February 25, the couple shared pictures from their haldi ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal/Instagram

They ditch the traditional yellows and opt to twin in whites.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal/Instagram

A fishtail braid decorated with gold enhances Prajakta's bridal look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal/Instagram

Prajakta and Vrishank fell in love in 2011. At the time, Vrishank was 22, and Prajakta was 18.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal/Instagram

The couple got engaged in 2023.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com