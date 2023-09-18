Prajakta Koli Gets Engaged!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli /Instagram

Social media star Prajakta Koli has announced her engagement to boyfriend Vrishank Khanal.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture with Vrishank and captioned it, '@vrishankkhanal is now my ex boyfriend.'

In the selfie, Prajakta showed us her diamond ring.

According to The Free Press Journal, Vrishank, a lawyer by training, works at Morgan Stanley. The couple have been dating since college, for 12 years.

Soon after they announced their engagement, their friends and fans flooded the comments section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

Varun Dhawan -- who played Prajakta's brother in JugJugg Jeeyo -- dropped a heart emoji.

Anil Kapoor -- who played her dad in JugJugg Jeeyo -- wrote, 'Congratulations!!! Always JugJuggJeeyo.'

Maniesh Paul -- who starred with Prajakta in in JugJugg Jeeyo, posted, 'Congraaaats guys!!! All the best @vrishankkhanal.'

Sanya Malhotra commented, 'Congratulations.'

Prajakta was the only YouTuber from India Bill Gates welcomed at the Microsoft offices in Redmond, Washington state, earlier this year. She was also one of the six YouTubers invited to the WEF meeting in Davos.

Besides her Bollywood debut with JugJugg Jeeyo, Prajakta also starred in the Netflix series, Mismatched.

Her next project is the Hindi podcast series, Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye.



This is the second instalment of the localised production of Marvel's Wastelanders and features Jaideep Ahlawat as Hawkeye, Prajakta as Ash and Jennifer Winget as Kate Bishop. It can be heard on Audible from September 29.