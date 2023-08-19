Prabhas To Undergo Knee Surgery

IMAGE: Prabhas in Salaar.

Prabhas has completed Prashanth Neel's Salaar and is now looking at a long layoff from shooting movies to attend to his chronic knee injury.

IMAGE: Prabhas in Baahubali.

An actor and close friend of Prabhas, informs Subhash K Jha from Hyderabad, "Prabhas has been ignoring the knee trouble for as long as possible. He got injured doing a stunt for Baahubali and ever since has been suffering a lot of discomfort."

"There were intricate stunts in Salaar which have made his knee worse. He cannot avoid the urgently needed medical attention any longer."

IMAGE: Prabhas in Adipurush.

Prabhas was supposed to get the knee attended to right after Adipurush released.

But according to the friend, Prabhas was unable to do so for various reasons including a family function in the US.

"Now that Salaar is complete, Prabhas will undergo knee surgery as recommended by his doctors," the friend adds.

The surgery may happen in Hyderabad instead of the US as planned earlier.

