News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Prabhas To Undergo Knee Surgery

Prabhas To Undergo Knee Surgery

By SUBHASH K JHA
August 19, 2023 10:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Prabhas in Salaar.
 

Prabhas has completed Prashanth Neel's Salaar and is now looking at a long layoff from shooting movies to attend to his chronic knee injury.

IMAGE: Prabhas in Baahubali.

An actor and close friend of Prabhas, informs Subhash K Jha from Hyderabad, "Prabhas has been ignoring the knee trouble for as long as possible. He got injured doing a stunt for Baahubali and ever since has been suffering a lot of discomfort."

"There were intricate stunts in Salaar which have made his knee worse. He cannot avoid the urgently needed medical attention any longer."

IMAGE: Prabhas in Adipurush.

Prabhas was supposed to get the knee attended to right after Adipurush released.

But according to the friend, Prabhas was unable to do so for various reasons including a family function in the US.

"Now that Salaar is complete, Prabhas will undergo knee surgery as recommended by his doctors," the friend adds.

The surgery may happen in Hyderabad instead of the US as planned earlier.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
Salaar: Prabhas Is Out On A Rampage
Salaar: Prabhas Is Out On A Rampage
Prabhas Gave Up Non Veg To Play Ram
Prabhas Gave Up Non Veg To Play Ram
When Prabhas-Kriti Got Emotional
When Prabhas-Kriti Got Emotional
PIX: Bumrah back with a bang!
PIX: Bumrah back with a bang!
India's first long-range revolver 'Prabal' launched
India's first long-range revolver 'Prabal' launched
Wasn't nervous, very happy to be back: Bumrah
Wasn't nervous, very happy to be back: Bumrah
Senior BJP leader quits Assam govt over delimitation
Senior BJP leader quits Assam govt over delimitation

More like this

Like Prabhas' Look In Project K?

Like Prabhas' Look In Project K?

Prabhas-Rana Get A Taste Of Hollywood

Prabhas-Rana Get A Taste Of Hollywood

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances