News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Prabhas-Rana Daggubati Get A Taste Of Hollywood

Prabhas-Rana Daggubati Get A Taste Of Hollywood

Source: ANI
July 19, 2023 12:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As Project K gets ready for its launch at the San Diego Comic Con, its lead star Prabhas has arrived in the US, and getting his first taste of Hollywood.

Rana Daggubati accompanies him, but it's not clear if he's a part of the film yet.

Production house Vyjayanthi Movies shares a picture of the duo dressed in 'What is Project K' hoodies, and taking in the view.

'The men have landed in the USA. See you in San Diego on July 20th. #Prabhas @RanaDaggubati #ProjectK #WhatisProjectK,' the caption reads.

Prabhas and Rana are good friends, of course, having working in the blockbuster Baahubali movies.

 

Kamal Haasan, who stars in Project K, is in the US too.

Other members of the cast include Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Just what is Project K doing at the Comic Con? Find out here.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Vyjayanthi Movies/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Like Deepika's Look In Project K?
Like Deepika's Look In Project K?
'I don't believe in favouritism'
'I don't believe in favouritism'
How Mirzapur Changed Rasika's Life
How Mirzapur Changed Rasika's Life
How Bhumi Spent Her Birthday
How Bhumi Spent Her Birthday
'Arc de Triomphe reminded us of India Gate'
'Arc de Triomphe reminded us of India Gate'
SEE: How Ishan Kishan Spent His Birthday
SEE: How Ishan Kishan Spent His Birthday
Zhang left in tears after bizarre act by opponent
Zhang left in tears after bizarre act by opponent

More like this

Why Is Karan Johar Upset?

Why Is Karan Johar Upset?

Why Is Elvish Yadav Trending?

Why Is Elvish Yadav Trending?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances