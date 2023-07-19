Prabhas-Rana Daggubati Get A Taste Of Hollywood

As Project K gets ready for its launch at the San Diego Comic Con, its lead star Prabhas has arrived in the US, and getting his first taste of Hollywood.

Rana Daggubati accompanies him, but it's not clear if he's a part of the film yet.

Production house Vyjayanthi Movies shares a picture of the duo dressed in 'What is Project K' hoodies, and taking in the view.

'The men have landed in the USA. See you in San Diego on July 20th. #Prabhas @RanaDaggubati #ProjectK #WhatisProjectK,' the caption reads.

Prabhas and Rana are good friends, of course, having working in the blockbuster Baahubali movies.

Kamal Haasan, who stars in Project K, is in the US too.

Other members of the cast include Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.