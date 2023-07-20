News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Prabhas' Look In Project K?

Like Prabhas' Look In Project K?

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 20, 2023 11:05 IST
Hours after Deepika Padukone's look in Project K was released, we get a glimpse of Prabhas in the film.

Dressed in a metal suit, half kneeling on the ground, netizens have compared his look to Iron Man.

 

Prabhas is currently in the US, getting ready for the film's unveiling at the San Diego Comic Con today, July 20, and he has Rana Daggubati for company.

But it's not confirmed if Rana is in the film yet.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

Like Prabhas' look in Project K? VOTE!

REDIFF MOVIES
